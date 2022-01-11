Advertisement

Minor League Baseball selects first female manager

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team...
Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.(Instagram/@DjokerNole)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Minor League Baseball has selected its first female manager.

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.

The move comes after the Yankees hired Balkovec in 2019 as the first woman to be a full-time hitting coach in a Major League Baseball organization.

Before that, Balkovec worked with the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials identified the man killed following a car accident Sunday around 4 p.m. near the 900...
Man identified in fatal Moline car accident Sunday
FILE
Identities released of two killed in morning car accident in Jo Daviess County
The mother and siblings of 6-year-old Damari Driver was charged in his murder.
Mother, siblings of 6-year-old boy charged in his murder
Galesburg Cottage Hospital temporarily closes and fires more staff
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile...
Neighbors say N. Korea has fired possible missile into sea
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Federal Reserve’s Powell: High inflation ‘exacts a toll’
Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to...
Betty White’s death caused by stroke suffered 6 days earlier
2021 had 20 billion-dollar disasters.
December derecho makes list of billion-dollar disasters in 2021