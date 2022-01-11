Nearly 15,000 pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks under recall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 15,000 pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks are under a nationwide recall.

The USDA said the products contain milk, but that’s not shown on the labels. It could pose a risk to those with severe milk allergies.

So far, there are no reports of anyone getting sick.

The beef sticks were produced between Nov. 15 and 17 last year.

For more information, see the recall here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.