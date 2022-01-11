Advertisement

Nearly 15,000 pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks under recall

Nearly 15 thousand pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks are under a recall nationwide.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 15,000 pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks are under a nationwide recall.

The USDA said the products contain milk, but that’s not shown on the labels. It could pose a risk to those with severe milk allergies.

So far, there are no reports of anyone getting sick.

The beef sticks were produced between Nov. 15 and 17 last year.

For more information, see the recall here.

