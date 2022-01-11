A new name for an organization in the QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Child Abuse Council in the Quad Cities announced on Monday that they are renaming and rebranding themselves EveryChild. They are doing so that more parents and families in the region understand that the organization’s mission is to support healthy, safe childhoods for all kids. Like the other non-profit work they do in the QCA, they been partnering with the nonprofit on the rebranding work and launch. Brooke Hendrickx, Communications Director at EveryChild explains why they have made this change!

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.