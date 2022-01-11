Advertisement

Radon Solutions

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tony Bradley from Radon Solutions in Bettendorf joins PSL to highlight the importance of radon mitigation. Radon Solutions does testing & mitigation in the Quad Cities area including Davenport, Bettendorf, Muscatine, Clinton, Dubuque, Rock Island, Moline, and Galesburg.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer (behind smoking) so it is important to rid your home or business of this radioactive gas. Winter is a great time to test for radon because our homes and closed up tight which will trap the gas for accurate testing results.

Call to find out how they can serve you and answer your questions including conducting a radon test or advising how to do it yourself.

RADON SOLUTIONS / PO Box 945 / Bettendorf, IA / (563) 386-8686

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials identified the man killed following a car accident Sunday around 4 p.m. near the 900...
Man identified in fatal Moline car accident Sunday
Larecia L. Thomas, 26, of Moline, is charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor...
Woman charged with stealing truck outside Moline post office
Indigo Yoga Studio supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall
Indigo Wellness Studios supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall
FILE
Identities released of two killed in morning car accident in Jo Daviess County
A home approximately five miles northeast of the city of Bird Island suffered severe fire and...
Two dead in fatal Riverside fire

Latest News

Radon Solutions
Radon Solutions
EveryChild
A new name for an organization in the QC
Pandemic Planet
Figge exhibits this winter
Icestravaganza
Icestravaganza this weekend