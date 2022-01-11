DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Tony Bradley from Radon Solutions in Bettendorf joins PSL to highlight the importance of radon mitigation. Radon Solutions does testing & mitigation in the Quad Cities area including Davenport, Bettendorf, Muscatine, Clinton, Dubuque, Rock Island, Moline, and Galesburg.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer (behind smoking) so it is important to rid your home or business of this radioactive gas. Winter is a great time to test for radon because our homes and closed up tight which will trap the gas for accurate testing results.

Call to find out how they can serve you and answer your questions including conducting a radon test or advising how to do it yourself.

RADON SOLUTIONS / PO Box 945 / Bettendorf, IA / (563) 386-8686

