Rock Island Mayor looks forward to economic development in 2022

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mayor of Rock Island hoped a multi-million dollar grant will do big things for the city in 2022 at his State of the City Address on Monday.

Mike Thoms touched on many topics from improvement in the city’s IT department to continued community collaboration from the Rock Island Public Library. However, the biggest items he touched on were private and public investments to develop the city’s economy.

The mayor said he knows the pandemic continued to bring challenges for everyone in 2021, especially for business owners.

“2021 has also been a challenging year, to say the least,” Thoms said. “Business owners have had to continue to change how they do business.”

One of the ways the mayor said he hopes to provide relief, is by finalizing plans for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The city will hire an ARPA manager in the first quarter of 2022 to be in charge of researching how to spend the money.

“The city received $26.5 million dollars, [a] once in a lifetime federal grant,” Thoms said. “That will provide a unique opportunity for us to grow our city in several different areas.”

One of those areas mentioned was downtown. The city committed $4 million in ARPA funds to better its chances at the state’s Rebuild Downtowns and Main Streets Grants.

Cities had until midnight on Monday to apply for the grants. They can expect to hear back from the state in mid-April.

Thoms said the funds could revitalize an area hard hit from the pandemic.

“Our continued investment in the downtown will benefit infrastructure, residents, and business, and generate oversized returns for the entire city,” Thoms said.

The mayor also brought up the city’s partnership with the Development Association of Rock Island (DARI).

Last year DARI helped provide $7.8 million to businesses. It also helped new homeowners through the Live Work Rock Island Program

“Since [DARI’s] inception, [it] has provided over $130,000 in downpayment assistance, resulted in over $31 million in real estate transactions,” Thoms said. “$31 million worth of homes have been bought through this program.”

Overall, the mayor says the city plans to bring in over $60 million in business expansions through similar partnerships in 2022.

The entire State of the City Address can be viewed below.

