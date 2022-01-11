Advertisement

Sunshine and milder temperatures this afternoon

Tracking a couple clippers Thursday morning and Friday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon with some clouds moving in late. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than the past couple days with highs reaching the 30s and a south wind 10-20 mph. That’s going to help melt a bit of that snow and ice, but with temperatures dipping below freezing tonight, re-freeze is possible.

A quick moving clipper will bring the potential for a couple light snow showers in our northern counties late tonight into early Wednesday, but no impacts are expected. Another clipper moves in Wednesday night and Thursday morning which could bring light snow to the area that could impact Thursday morning commute. There is still some question on the track of the system, but minor accumulations are possible. A stronger clipper moves in late Friday and Friday night bringing the potential for accumulating snow. Right now, the heaviest snow looks to stay west of the QCA, but we will continue to monitor the system over the next couple days.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder: High: 37°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness and not as cold. Low: 24°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Light snow in the morning, mainly north. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High: 37°. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

