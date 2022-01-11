Advertisement

Train slams into mobile home in North Carolina

A train slammed into a mobile home early Tuesday morning in North Carolina, authorities say.
By WSOC staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WSOC) - Authorities say a freight train crashed into a mobile home in Stanly County, North Carolina early Tuesday morning.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

Deputies say a truck driver was towing a mobile home across the tracks when a passing train smashed into it.

They also say the train was traveling at about 10 mph when it collided into the mobile home.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is currently investigating how the crash occurred.

