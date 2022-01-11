Advertisement

United Way’s volunteer-powered VITA program accepting appointments for tax preparation and filing

A hand holding a pen fills out a tax form.
A hand holding a pen fills out a tax form.(KEYC News Now)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) – United Way Quad Cities is now accepting appointments for its volunteer tax preparation services.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, led by United Way and AARP, each year helps thousands of local individuals and families prepare their income taxes free of charge, United Way Quad Cities said in a media release.

United Way Quad Cities said VITA will be available from Feb. 1 to April 13 at various locations around the Quad Cities.

“Most people won’t think about income taxes for another couple of months. But low-income families are already counting the days until they can file,” said Rene Gellerman, United Way president and CEO. “The free tax prep program helps Scott and Rock Island County residents maximize tax refunds that can help pay for necessities, like food and rent, or provide a much-needed cushion in the event of an emergency.”

United Way Quad Cities said individuals and families who, in the past year, earned up to $57,000 are encouraged to schedule an appointment or learn more by calling 563-355-9900 or dialing 2-1-1. Appointments are limited and are expected to fill quickly.

“What keeps this critical service running is the hundreds of volunteers and partner organizations who continuously show up for our community,” Gellerman said. “Our IRS-trained volunteer tax preparers, including students at Augustana College, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University, help ensure filers claim all tax credits that they’re eligible for. We are grateful for the volunteers as well as our hosting partners for helping more people get and keep more of their hard-earned money that also adds to the economic vitality of our community.”

In addition to scheduled appointments, VITA offers an option for walk-in services from Feb. 1 through April 9, United Way Quad Cities said. Drop-off tax preparation also is available by appointment from Feb. 2 to April 13, in partnership with AARP.

United Way Quad Cities said masks will be required at all locations, and COVID-19 health and safety precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of illness.

United Way Quad Cities said filers can learn about the Child Tax Credit (CHC), the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and what documents to bring with them to their tax preparation by visiting www.unitedwayqc.org/vita.

United Way Quad Cities said for more information about VITA and location hours, visit its website at www.unitedwayqc.org, or dial 563-355-9900 or 2-1-1.

In-Person Tax Filing (appointments required):

  • Eastern Iowa Community College: Scott Community College Urban Campus, 101 W 3rd St., Davenport (Room W 110)
  • Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St., Davenport
  • Palomares Social Justice Center, 135 4th Ave., Moline

Walk-in Tax Filing (during select hours):

  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, 630 Martin Luther King Drive, Rock Island

Drop-off Tax Filing (appointments required):

  • Davenport Eastern Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport
  • Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline
  • Rock Island Township, 2829 7th Ave., Rock Island
  • Rock Island County Senior Center, 2221 11th St., Rock Island

The Quad Cities VITA Coalition is led by United Way Quad Cities, in collaboration with AARP of Western Illinois and AARP of Eastern Iowa.

