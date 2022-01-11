Advertisement

Vince Fillipp named new SAU head coach

By Kevin Kohr
Jan. 10, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A nationwide search for the new Fighting Bees football coach led right back to an alum who was already on campus. Cary, Illinois native, and former St. Ambrose defensive lineman becomes the current SAU head coach.

Fillipp has spent 13 seasons as a Fighting Bee, playing for the program from 2005-2008 before becoming the coach of the defensive line after graduation until the end of the 2012 season. After four years away from the SAU program, he returned in 2017 to take over as defensive coordinator.

Fillipp takes over for his former head coach, Mike Magistrelli, who resigned in December. He will be the 22nd head coach in program history.

