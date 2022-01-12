Advertisement

39th annual Frostbite Footrace 5k set to run Saturday

39th Annual Frostbite Footrace 5k flyer.
39th Annual Frostbite Footrace 5k flyer.(KWQC/Frostbite Footrace)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa(KWQC) - The 39th annual Frostbite Footrace 5k is set to take place Saturday at Scott County Park.

All proceeds will go to the Quad City local Alzheimers Association, event coordinators Randy and Marianne Schroeder said.

Race day registration will be Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the race will start at 1 p.m. sharp, event organizers said.

“A 5K run on rolling hills on asphalt surface, through beautiful Scott County Park,” event coordinators Randy and Marianne Schroeder said in their online registration listing. “Dress warm, protect against frostbite on bare skin. We have never yet canceled, so if we have to.....it’s because the highway patrol and park board would shut us down. If this happens, thank you for your donation to the Alzheimers Association.”

Prize drawings will follow the race and you must be present to win, Schroeder said. Prizes include one bicycle, a Trek Verve 2 from Jerry and Sparky’s.

Preregistration ends Jan. 13 with a $25 entry fee, the late registration entry fee is then upped to $30. Kids 12 and under have a $15 entry fee.

To register for the 5k event follow the online link here.

For additional information contact Randy or Marianne Schroder at (563)505-5601 or locorunner3@yahoo.com or Frostbitefootrace2014@yahoo.com.

