Bettendorf police search for person who shot and killed neighborhood dog

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police are searching for the person who shot and killed a dog while apparently under attack. Police say they received a call Tuesday afternoon that a dog had been shot at the intersection of Cypress Dr. and Magnolia Dr. Police found a deceased German shepherd in the street.

At this point, police have determined the dog got loose from a nearby neighbor and was running at large. Police say the dog entered a neighbor’s property in the 2500 block of Cypress Dr. and became aggressive toward the person in the front yard. The person tried to get away, but the dog continued to aggressively give chase into the street. That’s when the person fired one round, which resulted in the death of the dog.

Police say the person who shot the dog left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival and has not been identified. Police are now attempting to identify the person who was attacked. If you have any information, contact the Bettendorf Police Department at (563) 344-4020.

Scott County Humane Society Animal Control was requested and assisted with removing the dog from the scene at the request of the police department and the owner of the dog.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

