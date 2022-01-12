Blood donors urgently needed in QCA and across the nation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - January is National Blood Donor Month and there is an urgent need for both nationally and here in the Quad Cities area.

Over the past three weeks, ImpactLife has had a shortage of blood donations due to the holidays, winter weather and the surge in Covid cases.

On average, the blood center gets 3,600 blood donations per week across the region, which includes portions of Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Missouri. Now, that range has dropped to 2,500 to 2,800 per week.

“A lot of the blood centers across the country actually have less than three days supply. All of us strive for at least five days supply of blood on the shelf, because that’s what is used when a crisis occurs. When a patient needs blood, they need it immediately so it has to be donated and collected before hand,” said Amanda Hess, Vice President of Donor Relations and Marketing at ImpactLife.

The most critical need is Type O, Type AB and all types of platelets.

If you have had COVID-19 and want to donate, donors must be symptom free for at least 10 days after recovering from the virus, or 10 days of a positive covid test without symptoms.

ImpactLife says it’s normal for donations to go down during the winter months, but that’s especially been the case over the past few weeks.

“The blood supply is something that people don’t often think of. It can’t come from any other source other than volunteer donors. Blood is needed for emergencies, and not just traumas, but things like cancer treatments, heart surgeries. So when that blood isn’t available, that treatment has to be delayed and that is what we’re trying to avoid,” said Hess.

If you would like to find out where the nearest donation site is where you live, visit www.bloodcenter.org

