Emergency water main repairs close portion of 5th Street in Rock Island Wednesday

Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)(WLUC)
By Madison McAdoo
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island said starting Wednesday 5th Street between 13th to 15th Avenue will be closed for emergency water main repairs.

The city said in a Facebook post, the road closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the work as well as the motoring public.

The city asks to follow all posted signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the area.

Travel delays can be expected near the location, the city of Rock Island said. The road is expected to be opened Friday weather permitting.

The City of Rock Island said it is sorry for any inconvenience due to this work and appreciates the patience and consideration of the traveling public.

