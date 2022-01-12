Genesis Health System to join MercyOne’s partnered provider network

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System has entered an agreement to join MercyOne’s Partnered Provider Network.

MercyOne and Genesis Health System announced Wednesday in a media release the partnership was developed to pursue collaboration opportunities and will be positioned as Incirca Health Network powered by MercyOne and Genesis Health.

“Our organizations share a deep commitment to the health of our members, the communities we serve and furthering value-based care,” said Derek Novak, MercyOne Population Health Services Organization President. “By combining our strengths in population health and geographies served, we are uniquely positioned to improve health in our communities and reduce the total cost of care. We look forward to working together to improve outcomes for those we are privileged to serve.”

This multi-year agreement will focus on leveraging the joint expertise in population health and expanding value-based health care through their respective regions, the two health groups said.

“This partnership will allow us to expand on our work to transform care with a focus on keeping patients well and able to manage chronic conditions before their conditions require additional interventions,’’ said Kurt Andersen, MD, Chief Clinical Officer/Chief Medical Officer, Genesis Health System.

The Incirca Health Network offers personalized, radically convenient access to health care through MercyOne’s Partnered Provider Network, the two groups said. This network is comprised of health insurance payors participating in a value-based contract with MercyOne.

“Genesis Health System’s expertise and commitment to innovation and quality health care aligns nicely with MercyOne’s commitment to providing radically convenient care in a patient-centered approach,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO. “As Genesis joins our Partnered Provider Network, we leverage the opportunity to expand the ability to deliver great health outcomes for a much larger portion of the state which brings more value for patients and payors.”

“Combining the population health resources of MercyOne and Genesis allows us to bring more capability to improving the health of Iowans,’’ said Doug Cropper, President and CEO, Genesis Health System.

MercyOne said for more than 20 years, MercyOne Population Health Services Organization has developed deep expertise in value-based care and has saved Iowans more than $200 million* in health care expenditures while continuously improving quality and patient satisfaction.

