Illinois boy found dead in Gary had partially frozen organs

The boy’s mother, 38-year-old Jannie Perry, has been charged with first-degree murder and other...
The boy’s mother, 38-year-old Jannie Perry, has been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) - Coroners say a 6-year-old Illinois boy whose body was found in Gary after he went missing died of hypothermia. The Lake County Coroner’s Office released a pending cause of death Tuesday for Damari Perry of North Chicago.

It says a postmortem examination conducted Monday found an extremely cold core temperature and partially frozen internal organs. It says the exam also found a scattered discoloration of the skin on the right leg and postmortem thermal injury or charring over the body.

The boy’s mother, 38-year-old Jannie Perry, has been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes. Two other family members also face charges.

