Illinois man facing child pornography charges in Ogle County

By Samson Kimani
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGLE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Polo, Illinois man was arrested Wednesday in Ogle County following an investigation involving child pornography.

23-year-old Tristan Smith faces three counts of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony, and is currently held in Ogle County Jail, pending a bond hearing, according to the Illinois State Police.

Officials say Homeland Security, Dixon Police, Polo Police, and Ogle County Sheriff’s Office along with ISP searched Smith’s home in connection to the investigation. Investigators seized evidence from the home supporting the arrest as well as five weapons, according to an ISP media release.

Police say the investigation is open and ongoing.

