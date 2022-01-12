Man sentenced to federal prison for 2019 Moline credit union robbery

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Tuesday to 72 months – or six years – in federal prison for robbing a Moline credit union in 2019.

Roman Thomas Lloyd, 34, will serve three years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Lloyd pleaded guilty in September to credit union robbery and interstate transportation of stolen money in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.

According to the federal complaint:

Around 10:05 a.m. March 27, 2019, Lloyd went into Ascentra Credit Union, 3005 7th Street, approached a teller and said, “this is a bank robbery, I need $20,000.”

The teller responded that they only had a certain amount of money and he responded, “It’s not enough. Give me the rest.”

The teller removed all the money from her drawer and retrieved additional funds from the drawers of other tellers. Lloyd left the credit union with $16,878.

Around 10:15 a.m., a Moline officer tried to pull over a white Nissan Altima driven by Lloyd.

Lloyd continued driving at a high rate of speed, ran a red light and crossed the Centennial Bridge into Davenport.

Other officers joined in the chase, which speeds of nearly 100 mph.

Lloyd drove back into Rock Island via the I-280 Bridge, turned around and went back across the bridge and into Davenport.

Officers finally stopped the vehicle using “stop sticks” and a PIT maneuver near I-280 and Route 22 and arrested Lloyd.

During the chase, a tan boot was thrown from the driver’s side of the vehicle. Officers recovered the boot and later matched it to a footprint found outside the Ascentra Credit Union after the robbery.

A large amount of cash, including “bait bills,” and clothing matching those worn by the robber were located inside the vehicle.

Lloyd admitted to officers that he robbed the credit union, according to the complaint.

