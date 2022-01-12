More clouds than sun today, but temps get above freezing.

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: Temperatures are above freezing once again today with highs topping out in the 30s and 40s. This will lead to additional snow melt. Sunshine is expected to return later this afternoon.

Active weather will round out this week with two additional chances for snow with the Friday system looking more potent. A few flurries are now expected on Thursday morning as a quick moving system arrives. This may produce a dusting of accumulation, thus impacts look to be very minimal. Friday’s stronger clipper will arrive in the afternoon and evening before wrapping up Saturday morning. The track of this system will be important to snowfall amounts and impacts. The heaviest snow (6″+) is expected to fall west of the TV6 viewing area in central Iowa. However, we still could get some accumulations in our viewing area which could impact travel Friday and Saturday. A First Alert Day may be needed Friday into Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 43º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. A few light snow showers possible late. Low: 25º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM flurries or brief light snow. High: 36º.

