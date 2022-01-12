More clouds than sun today, but temps get above freezing.

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Mild temperatures are on the way again today as clouds will move out for a few hours this afternoon and allow temps to briefly jump back into the 40s. Active weather will round out this week with two additional chances for snow with the Friday system looking more potent. A few flurries are now expected on Thursday morning as a quick moving system arrives. This may produce a dusting of accumulation, thus impacts look to be very minimal. Friday’s clipper will arrive in the afternoon and evening before wrapping up Saturday morning. The track of this system will be important to snowfall amounts and impacts. Models keep wanting to push it west of the area leading to a light snow event, as of now snowfall range is between 2″-6″ for our area which would prompt a First Alert Day. Temps will slowly cool off to the 20s for highs by the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 43º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 25º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM flurries. High: 34º.

