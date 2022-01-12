Advertisement

More clouds than sun today, but temps get above freezing.

Tracking a couple snow makers Thursday morning and Friday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- Mild temperatures are on the way again today as clouds will move out for a few hours this afternoon and allow temps to briefly jump back into the 40s.  Active weather will round out this week with two additional chances for snow with the Friday system looking more potent.  A few flurries are now expected on Thursday morning as a quick moving system arrives.  This may produce a dusting of accumulation, thus impacts look to be very minimal.  Friday’s clipper will arrive in the afternoon and evening before wrapping up Saturday morning.  The track of this system will be important to snowfall amounts and impacts.  Models keep wanting to push it west of the area leading to a light snow event,  as of now snowfall range is between 2″-6″ for our area which would prompt a First Alert Day.  Temps will slowly cool off to the 20s for highs by the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy.  High: 43º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy.  Low: 25º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM flurries.  High: 34º.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indigo Yoga Studio supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall
Indigo Wellness Studios supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
Nearly 15 thousand pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks are under a recall nationwide.
Nearly 15,000 pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks under recall
Rebecca Villarreal's 3-year-old son, Emilio, was rushed to the hospital with an accidental...
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop made with cannabis
Larecia L. Thomas, 26, of Moline, is charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor...
Woman charged with stealing truck outside Moline post office

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - The THAW continues Wednesday before we could get more snow!
Melting Continues Wednesday
First Alert Forecast - The THAW continues Wednesday before we could get more snow!
First Alert Forecast - The THAW continues Wednesday before we could get more snow!
Any snow and ice melt could refreeze overnight.
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and milder today
After a chilly start this morning, look for a nice warm up by this afternoon. We'll see highs...
A Frigid Start To The Day