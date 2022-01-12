Advertisement

Off-duty Chicago cop allegedly shoots 3 at bowling alley

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say an off-duty Chicago police officer was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded three people during an argument at a suburban Chicago bowling alley.

Civilian Office of Police Accountability spokesman Ephraim Eaddy says the probationary police officer fired his gun late Tuesday shortly before midnight at Burr Oak Bowl in the Cook County city of Blue Island. Eaddy says the conditions of the three people who were shot were not available, but there were no reported fatalities.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the Chicago Police Department said in a statement that the officer was arrested by Blue Island police and relieved of his police powers.

