Rock Island County Health Department reports 1 death, 550 COVID cases Wednesday

The deaths were reported as a man in his 30s who died at home. The total number of deaths is now 428.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The health department also reported 550 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Monday. The total number of cases is now 26,772.

The health department said 89 patients are currently hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 32.

“The high number of cases today suggest two stories,” Ludwig said. “First, we see a large number of newly infected people who are 60 and older. Our vaccination rate for those 65 and older is quite good – 82% are fully vaccinated and 95% have at least one dose. However, only 36% of people have received their booster dose. Boosters are available to everyone 12 and older at least five months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two months after their Johnson & Johnson dose.

“The other worrisome point is the high number of people who are younger than 50 and have tested positive. This age group tends to be not vaccinated at all. Our total vaccination rate for 5 and older is 60%. We urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Ludwig said.

The health department said it offers twice-a-week walk-in vaccination clinics for those 12 and older, with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older on Tuesdays and Pfizer for 12 and older on Fridays. The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

The health department said boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses.

The health department said appointments for Friday’s pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5-11 are available through a link on the health department’s Facebook page. As of late Wednesday, slots were available.

Healthcare and pharmacy partners also are offering vaccinations for both children and adults, the health department said. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot.

The new cases are:

Two women in their 90s

Eight women in their 80s

Seven women in their 70s

17 women in their 60s

35 women in their 50s

36 women in their 40s

50 women in their 30s

37 women in their 20s

10 women in their teens

36 girls in their teens

41 girls younger than 13

Six girl infants one or younger

Three men in their 80s

Three men in their 70s

21 men in their 60s

30 men in their 50s

29 men in their 40s

34 men in their 30s

42 men in their 20s

Nine men in their teens

23 boys in their teens

67 boys younger than 13

Four boy infants one or younger

