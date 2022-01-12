Rock Island County Health Department reports 1 death, 550 COVID cases Wednesday
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported one COVID-19 death Wednesday, since the last report on Monday. The total number of deaths is now 428.
The deaths were reported as a man in his 30s who died at home. The total number of deaths is now 428.
“We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.
The health department also reported 550 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Monday. The total number of cases is now 26,772.
The health department said 89 patients are currently hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 32.
“The high number of cases today suggest two stories,” Ludwig said. “First, we see a large number of newly infected people who are 60 and older. Our vaccination rate for those 65 and older is quite good – 82% are fully vaccinated and 95% have at least one dose. However, only 36% of people have received their booster dose. Boosters are available to everyone 12 and older at least five months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two months after their Johnson & Johnson dose.
“The other worrisome point is the high number of people who are younger than 50 and have tested positive. This age group tends to be not vaccinated at all. Our total vaccination rate for 5 and older is 60%. We urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Ludwig said.
The health department said it offers twice-a-week walk-in vaccination clinics for those 12 and older, with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older on Tuesdays and Pfizer for 12 and older on Fridays. The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
The health department said boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses.
The health department said appointments for Friday’s pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5-11 are available through a link on the health department’s Facebook page. As of late Wednesday, slots were available.
Healthcare and pharmacy partners also are offering vaccinations for both children and adults, the health department said. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot.
The new cases are:
- Two women in their 90s
- Eight women in their 80s
- Seven women in their 70s
- 17 women in their 60s
- 35 women in their 50s
- 36 women in their 40s
- 50 women in their 30s
- 37 women in their 20s
- 10 women in their teens
- 36 girls in their teens
- 41 girls younger than 13
- Six girl infants one or younger
- Three men in their 80s
- Three men in their 70s
- 21 men in their 60s
- 30 men in their 50s
- 29 men in their 40s
- 34 men in their 30s
- 42 men in their 20s
- Nine men in their teens
- 23 boys in their teens
- 67 boys younger than 13
- Four boy infants one or younger
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.