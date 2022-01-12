Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Department reports 1 death, 550 COVID cases Wednesday

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported one COVID-19 death Wednesday, since the last report on Monday. The total number of deaths is now 428.

The deaths were reported as a man in his 30s who died at home. The total number of deaths is now 428.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The health department also reported 550 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Monday. The total number of cases is now 26,772.

The health department said 89 patients are currently hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 32.

“The high number of cases today suggest two stories,” Ludwig said. “First, we see a large number of newly infected people who are 60 and older. Our vaccination rate for those 65 and older is quite good – 82% are fully vaccinated and 95% have at least one dose. However, only 36% of people have received their booster dose. Boosters are available to everyone 12 and older at least five months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two months after their Johnson & Johnson dose.

“The other worrisome point is the high number of people who are younger than 50 and have tested positive. This age group tends to be not vaccinated at all. Our total vaccination rate for 5 and older is 60%. We urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Ludwig said.

The health department said it offers twice-a-week walk-in vaccination clinics for those 12 and older, with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older on Tuesdays and Pfizer for 12 and older on Fridays. The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

The health department said boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses.

The health department said appointments for Friday’s pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5-11 are available through a link on the health department’s Facebook page. As of late Wednesday, slots were available.

Healthcare and pharmacy partners also are offering vaccinations for both children and adults, the health department said. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot.

The new cases are:

  • Two women in their 90s
  • Eight women in their 80s
  • Seven women in their 70s
  • 17 women in their 60s
  • 35 women in their 50s
  • 36 women in their 40s
  • 50 women in their 30s
  • 37 women in their 20s
  • 10 women in their teens
  • 36 girls in their teens
  • 41 girls younger than 13
  • Six girl infants one or younger
  • Three men in their 80s
  • Three men in their 70s
  • 21 men in their 60s
  • 30 men in their 50s
  • 29 men in their 40s
  • 34 men in their 30s
  • 42 men in their 20s
  • Nine men in their teens
  • 23 boys in their teens
  • 67 boys younger than 13
  • Four boy infants one or younger

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
Moline-Coal Valley School District releases statement in response to a circulating after school ‘Satan Club’ flyer
Indigo Yoga Studio supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall
Indigo Wellness Studios supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
Child struck by police cruiser in Iowa dies
Nearly 15 thousand pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks are under a recall nationwide.
Nearly 15,000 pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks under recall

Latest News

The City of Bettendorf announced the development of the Dowtown Bettendorf Organization on...
Bettendorf police search for person who shot and killed neighborhood dog
39th Annual Frostbite Footrace 5k flyer.
39th annual Frostbite Footrace 5k set to run Saturday
chicago police logo
Off-duty Chicago cop allegedly shoots 3 at bowling alley
The boy’s mother, 38-year-old Jannie Perry, has been charged with first-degree murder and other...
Illinois boy found dead in Gary had partially frozen organs