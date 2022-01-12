Advertisement

Scientists discover giant 180-million-year-old ‘sea dragon’ fossil in UK

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the...
Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.(Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust/Anglian Water Services via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The colossal 180-million-year-old fossilized remains of a dinosaur have been found in the U.K.

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

The dinosaur is nearly 33-feet long and its skull weighs one ton. They said the ichthyosaur was considered the apex predator that was once at the top of the food chain.

Researchers say this discovery is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the region.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indigo Yoga Studio supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall
Indigo Wellness Studios supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
Moline-Coal Valley School District releases statement in response to a circulating after school ‘Satan Club’ flyer
Nearly 15 thousand pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks are under a recall nationwide.
Nearly 15,000 pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks under recall
Rebecca Villarreal's 3-year-old son, Emilio, was rushed to the hospital with an accidental...
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop made with cannabis

Latest News

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates
Roman Thomas Lloyd, 34, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.
Man sentenced to federal prison for 2019 Moline credit union robbery
In its latest survey of business conditions around the country, the Fed said its 12 regional...
Fed survey finds economy growing modestly despite COVID
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Police: $1 million in illegal drugs, commercial-grade pill press seized in Louisiana