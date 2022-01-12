Advertisement

Universal workers must be vaccinated or get weekly testing

FILE - Signs about social distancing and other protocols are seen about the theme park as...
FILE - Signs about social distancing and other protocols are seen about the theme park as guests walk by at Universal Orlando Resort on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Starting next month, workers at Universal Orlando’s theme parks will have to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing in order to comply with federal guidelines, company officials said Wednesday.

A majority of workers already are vaccinated. The new policy doesn’t affect guests.

Under federal regulations that took effect Monday, companies with 100 or more employees must require workers to be vaccinated or mandate unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly COVID testing. The regulations are being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Workers at Universal’s theme parks must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or be required to take a test every week, Universal officials said in a statement. They said the company initially will provide free, onsite testing.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members has been our ongoing focus during the pandemic,” the statement said. “We will also be monitoring legal action involving these regulations by a variety of state and private interests and will adapt accordingly if there are changes.”

Last fall, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure prohibiting private businesses from having vaccine mandates unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear. The federal law trumps Florida’s.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indigo Yoga Studio supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall
Indigo Wellness Studios supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
Moline-Coal Valley School District releases statement in response to a circulating after school ‘Satan Club’ flyer
Nearly 15 thousand pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks are under a recall nationwide.
Nearly 15,000 pounds of Iowa Smokehouse beef sticks under recall
Rebecca Villarreal's 3-year-old son, Emilio, was rushed to the hospital with an accidental...
Toddler hospitalized after eating cake pop made with cannabis

Latest News

Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Police: $1 million in illegal drugs, commercial-grade pill press seized in Louisiana
FILE - Boats prepare to tow giant Olympic rings as they are removed from the waterfront area at...
Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs
The casket of Harry Reid is carried into the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
‘Legendary leader’ Harry Reid lies in state at US Capitol
Peter Drutchal pleaded guilty to molesting two boys who participated in his outdoor adventure...
Man sentenced for molesting boys in NC decades after the crimes happened