25-year prison sentence handed down to Davenport man in fatal 2020 shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison in the shooting death of a woman during a night of civil unrest in May 2020.

Parker M. Belz, 22, must serve 70% - or 17.5 years – before he is eligible for parole. He also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of Italia Kelly, Scott County court records show.

Originally facing a first-degree murder charge, he entered an Alford plea to attempted murder, a Class B felony, in October.

In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that prosecutors likely have enough evidence to prove the charge or charges at trial.

Per the plea agreement, Scott County prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

At 11:27 p.m. May 31, 2020, Davenport police responded to Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, for a woman who had been shot during a night of civil unrest across the city.

The woman, identified as Kelly, 22, suffered a single gunshot wound to her torso and subsequently died, according to police.

In an arrest affidavit, police said Belz “with premeditation” fired a gun at Kelly, hitting her.

He was arrested in June 2020.

