Augustana women pick up a CCIW win

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Augie entered the night with an 0-3 record in the CCIW, but a win over an Elmhurst team got the Vikings in the win column for the first time in conference play.

Augustana spotted Elmhurst the first nine points in the game, but the Vikings quickly turned things around and outscored the Blue Jays 20-2 over the final 5:45 in the first quarter. Elmhurst would be able to keep it close for the majority of the game, but Augie would pull away in the final quarter to take the 78-64 win.

Five Vikings scored in double-digits, led by Alleman grad, Gabriela Loiz with 21. Fellow Pioneer Erin Morrissey grabbed 11 boards for Augustana.

