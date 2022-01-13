Advertisement

Bettendorf Community School District unveils its new Certified Nursing Assistant lab

The lab consists of four hands-on patient care stations to offer students the most realistic preparation for future employment in the health field.
By Evan Denton
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf High School students now have a new opportunity to explore health-related careers and gain valuable experience.

“Health care has a massive amount of things you can do as a health care provider. Here at the high school, students get an opportunity to see that first, and they can definitely make sure they are on the right path and do job shadows and things like that,” said Dr. Anna Roeder, a health science instructor at Bettendorf High School.

Dozens watched on as the Bettendorf Community School District’s Health Science Program Classrooms and Certified Nursing Assistant Lab was unveiled. The lab consists of four hands-on patient care stations to offer students the most realistic preparation for future employment in the health field.

“I’m really happy this school offers this program. Number one it’s less money than going to college for it. It kind of gives me a head start in what I want to do so I can start earlier, get a job sooner, and just starts the whole program earlier. It starts my whole path earlier.,” said Rosetta Schulte, a junior at Bettendorf High School.

“Most of my students have aspirations to be a CNA, EMT, or go into nursing. This gives them a chance to have their clinical hours right away,” Roeder said. “They can start building it from here, and most grad schools need between 2,000 and 3,000 hours, so if they start in high school they are not only making money, getting experience, networking, but they are also getting those clinical hours in.”

The curriculum includes a combination of lecture, demonstration, and lab time. Once students complete the Certified Nursing Assistant program, they can take the state certification exam. If the exam is passed, students can begin applying for jobs at local health facilities.

“Getting my CNA, I can kind of venture out and see if that’s what I like, and if it is then that’s great. I have my CNA,” Schulte said. “If it’s not, I have that CNA, and it looks really good on college applications. I have that CNA to get me places I need to be.”

The program’s cost was covered by a grant from the Scott County Regional Authority, and a Perkins Grant supporting career and technical education programs.

