COVID-19 Testing Site Safety

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - COVID testing sites have become necessary to find out if it’s safe to go to work, school, or family events.

But with hours long waits at some major sites, and at-home tests harder and harder to find, Quad City residents may be turning to more convenient options.

A quick alternative to the state run testing sites are popping up all across the Quad Cities.

At these sites, you can scan a QR code on the windows of the building, wait for instructions, and then TV 6 viewers describe getting results back within an hour.

While many of these sites are legitimate, the state is looking in to complaints at one, according to the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals.

The site is run by a business called the Center for COVID Control. Their website says they operate more than 275 locations in 29 states.

A look at their Better Business Bureau page shows an “F” rating and an active investigation in Illinois. While customer reviews on the site describe weeks without results, the collection of personal information, and crowded waiting rooms.

While we don’t yet know the results of Iowa’s review, there are some ways for you to know if any COVID testing site is reliable.

″They usually have to register and put your, you know, name, address, phone number. And sometimes they ask for insurance information,” said Janet Hill, COO at the Rock Island County Health Department. “″And they may bill your insurance company, but there should be no out of pocket cost to you for a test.”

Even if they aren’t collecting personal information for scams, or asking for money, poorly run sites can have an effect on tracking COVID in a community.

”The purpose of on site testing is not only to tell the patient that he or she is positive, but it’s also to go into the state’s disease reporting system,” said Hill. “So if a site is not operating within the law, it’s not reporting to the state that there’s another positive case. So there would be no contact tracing done.”

The Center for COVID Control has not responded to a request for comment.

According to USA Today, the business is also being investigated by the Oregon Department of Justice, and the Better Business Bureau in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Winsconsin.

If you think you were tested at a suspicious site in Illinois, contact the consumer protection division of the state Attorney General’s office.

