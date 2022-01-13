CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating theft at Theisen’s

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a theft at a local business.

Police took a report on Dec. 8 that unknown suspects stole a The Banks brand Outdoor Stump Deer Blind worth $3,000 from Theisen’s, 3808 N. Brady St.

Police say the theft happened around 4 a.m.

The suspects were driving the two pictured vehicles. according to police.

If you know who these vehicles belong to or have any information about this theft, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

