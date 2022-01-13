CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for failing to appear on drug charge

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Fred Hernandez, 42, is wanted out of Rock Island County for failure to appear on a charge of delivery of meth.

Police said he is 5-foot-9, 134 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows is whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

