Davenport man sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2020 death of mother

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison in the death of his mother, Victoria Watson, in May 2020.

McKinsley S. Watson, 38, must serve 70% - or 35 years – of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

He also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution, Scott County court records show.

Watson pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder, a Class B felony. He initially faced the more serious charge of first-degree murder.

Davenport police were called around 4:45 a.m. May 21, 2020, to the 600 block of West 63rd Street.

A 911 caller told dispatchers to send someone to that address. They had received a similar call several hours earlier, according to court records.

Officers found Watson standing on the front stoop of the building and described him as being “extremely out of it” and that his behavior was possibly related to drug use, according to court records.

Watson told officers there was an unresponsive woman inside the apartment. An officer went inside and found a woman, later identified as 59-year-old Victoria Watson, unresponsive and with a cover over her face.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by fire and medic. Fire and medical staff noted she had burn marks on her face and possibly a hole in her shirt, according to court records.

Officers inside the apartment saw a frying pan and a lamp by her body.

McKinsley Watson was taken to the police department, where officers noticed blood splatter on his show and a red mark on the hood of his sweatshirt, according to court records.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment and noted that Victoria Watson had swelling and bruising to her right eye, a semi-circle burn mark to her right eye, possibly grease burns to her upper left chest and possible grease burns to her face, according to court records.

Detectives also found evidence that someone tried to clean the blood inside the apartment.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.