First Alert Day in effect from Noon Friday (1/14) until 10 am Saturday (1/15) due to snow

Heaviest snow Friday evening. Travel problems on regional roads anticipated
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday afternoon a snow system moving from the northwest to the southeast will pass through the TV 6 viewing area. Once the snow starts falling it won’t taper off until Saturday morning, ending by Saturday afternoon. The snow looks to be heaviest Friday evening

and early Saturday morning. Whereas earlier model guidance showed the heaviest snow falling mainly west of the Mississippi some of the latest models have started increasing the amount of snow that might be expected on the Illinois side of the river. Due to this variance in the models no specific totals are being forecast at this time but this will likely be a shovelable and plowable snow. Highest totals of 5 to 8 inches are not out of the question with this system but it is too early to tell is snow amounts in the QCA will be that high, and if so, where the heaviest snow will fall

. The wind with this system might occasionally gust to 20 mph adding to lower visibility in open areas. And, as always, the falling snow will likely have negative impacts on travel mainly Friday evening and early Saturday. At this point it appears that this system will produce only snow so ice or any kind of mixing of precipitation types is not likely in our region.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

