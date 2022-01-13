Healthy You in ‘22

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You Asked – We Answered. Top 3 Dietitian Questions for the New Year!

1. Do I really eat that much sugar? American adults consume an average of 77 grams of sugar per day, while the American Heart Association’s recommended amounts are 25 grams for women and 36 grams for men. This excess of sugar in the diet can lead to obesity and heart disease. To help monitor sugar intake, check the nutritional panel to see how many grams of sugar the food has. If sugar is one of the first ingredients, the food is mostly sugar.

2. Should I worry about how much saturated fat is in my food choices? Studies have shown that saturated fat increases heart disease risk factors, including LDL (bad) cholesterol. For the average 2,000-calorie diet, no more than 120 calories should come from saturated fat. Animal products like milk, cheese and meat, along with tropical oils such as coconut and palm, contain some of the highest amounts. Replace foods that are high in saturated fat with fruits, veggies, whole grains, fish, nuts and low-fat dairy products to lower blood cholesterol levels.

3. What are the effects of eating too much salt? High levels of sodium can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease and even possible stroke. The recommended limit for sodium intake is 2,300 milligrams per day for people 14 years and older, but most people (90 percent of adult Americans) consume about 3,400 milligrams per day on average. Reduce sodium in your diet by cutting back on foods like deli-meat sandwiches, pizza, burritos and tacos, and by using no-salt seasoning blends.



Mark Your Calendars!

Healthy You in 2022 Health Fair

Are you looking to start the New Year off right? Attend our annual Health Fair to learn your dietitian’s favorite go-to products, get your nutrition questions answered, and enjoy free samples, recipes and coupons.

Event Date: Saturday, January 29, noon – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Participating QC stores include: Milan Hy-Vee, East Kimberly Hy-Vee, Bettendorf HyVee, Utica Ridge Hy-Vee and Rock Island Hy-Vee.

