Illinois judge’s reversal of rape conviction draws anger

An Adams County judge's decision to reverse his ruling on a sexual assault case has ignited a...
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (AP) - A judge in western Illinois who found an 18-year-old man guilty of sexual assaulting a 16-year-old girl has come under fire after he threw out the conviction this month and said the months he spent in jail was punishment enough.

Adams County Judge Robert Adrian announced at a hearing earlier this month that the mandatory four-year prison sentence was not warranted and that the 148 days that Drew Clinton spent in jail was an appropriate sentence.

The prosecutor says she has never seen such a ruling and a group that helps sexual assault victims says the judge’s ruling sends a “chilling message” to other rape victims.

