Man charged in fatal shooting outside Davenport strip club extradited from Rock Island County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A Rock Island man was extradited Wednesday from Rock Island County to Scott County to face charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside Déjà Vu Showgirls strip club.

Lance Montell Johnson Jr., 28, was booked into the Scott County Jail around 6:30 p.m. on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.

The murder charge is a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life without parole, while the gun charge is a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Thursday morning. Johnson was being held in the Scott County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Davenport officers responded just before 3 a.m. Oct. 17 to Déjà Vu Showgirls, 5220 Grand Ave., for a disturbance and heard gunshots, according to police.

Officers found a man, identified as 35-year-old Samuel Wires, who had been shot. He was transported by medics to a local hospital where he died.

Johnson was arrested in late October in Rock Island was held in the Rock Island County Jail on weapons charges.

Those charges were dismissed Wednesday and Judge Frank Fuhr ordered he be transported to Scott County to appear in the murder case, Rock Island County court records show.

The weapon charges could be reinstated later, court records show.

