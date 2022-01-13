Advertisement

Meet a new addition to TV6′s family: Redrick Terry

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When TV6 gains a new family member, we like to introduce them to our viewers and get to know their background. Meet Redrick Terry, a Quad City native and oldest of five in his family who loves the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Bears. Redrick has a passion for play-by-play announcing sports in his free time, as he just recently announced for the IHMCVU Girls Basketball Shootout. Graduating from Western Illinois University, Redrick began his TV career that has led him to becoming an anchor and reporter for TV6. Welcome Redrick to our TV6 family!

