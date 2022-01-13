Advertisement

Moline continues to stay hot beating Normal West

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Maroons have been waiting since December for Normal West to make their way to Wharton Fieldhouse, and they welcomed them with an early 13-0 first quarter deficit.

Brock Harding and Kyle Taylor put on a clinic in the first quarter, giving the Maroons a lead they would never give up. Harding poured in 38 points in the game, 10 of those in the opening eight minutes as Moline won for the sixth straight game, 86-55.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
Moline-Coal Valley School District releases statement in response to a circulating after school ‘Satan Club’ flyer
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
Indigo Yoga Studio supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall
Indigo Wellness Studios supporters to gather outside Moline City Hall
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
Child struck by police cruiser in Iowa dies
The boy’s mother, 38-year-old Jannie Perry, has been charged with first-degree murder and other...
Illinois boy found dead in Gary had partially frozen organs

Latest News

Rock Island, IL
Augustana women pick up a CCIW win
Rock Island, IL
Augustana women pick up a CCIW win
Moline, IL
Moline continues to stay hot beating Normal West
Rock Island, IL
The Rocks dunk Galesburg