Moline continues to stay hot beating Normal West

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Maroons have been waiting since December for Normal West to make their way to Wharton Fieldhouse, and they welcomed them with an early 13-0 first quarter deficit.

Brock Harding and Kyle Taylor put on a clinic in the first quarter, giving the Maroons a lead they would never give up. Harding poured in 38 points in the game, 10 of those in the opening eight minutes as Moline won for the sixth straight game, 86-55.

