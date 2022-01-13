Advertisement

One man arrested following two burglaries in Rock Falls

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One man has been arrested following a burglary at Whiteside County Animal Control and Hubbard & Sons Construction Wednesday in Rock Falls.

43-year-old Troy Stapleton of Rock Falls was arrested and charged with Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property, and a JoDaviess County warrant for failure to appear, the Rock Falls Police Department said in a media release.

The Rock Falls Police Department responded to a reported burglary at Whiteside County Animal Control police said. During the overnight hours, an individual or individuals, forced entry into the business and removed items.

While investigating police said they discovered a burglary had also been committed at nearby Hubbard & Sons Construction.

Police said evidence from the scenes and surrounding areas, including video, detectives identified and tracked suspects to a residence located at 600 East Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and during the execution of that warrant, items taken in the burglary were recovered at that location.

Police said this case is still under investigation and additional charges may be filed against Stapleton and other individuals during that time.

Police ask anyone that has information about this incident to call the Rock Falls Police Department or Whiteside County Crimestoppers.

