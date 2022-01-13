OSF HealthCare establishes hotline for Galesburg Cottage Hospital-Clinic patients to transfer care

GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg has established a hotline for receiving calls of Cottage Hospital-Clinic patients who want to transfer their care.

OSF St. Mary Medical Center is the only other hospital in Galesburg. The hotline number is 309-344-9438.

According to OSF, the hotline will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to address questions about next steps for Cottage patients who need immediate care or who want to connect with a new OSF provider for ongoing primary and/or specialty care. OSF says outside of these hours, callers may leave a message with information to receive a call back to get answers to their questions.

“We know this is a time of high anxiety for Cottage Hospital and Clinic patients, and frankly, the entire region. We are doing our best to manage the questions, some of which we are clarifying daily,” said Lisa DeKezel, president of OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg and OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth.

“We have been preparing for more than two years to become the area’s sole provider, and we’ve been accepting Cottage patients for emergencies, procedures and surgeries, and ICU care at an accelerated pace for the past 6-8 months,” DeKezel added. “However, with the Cottage closure now a certainty, we have stepped up our response with ongoing hiring, in addition to infrastructure improvements that have already occurred and others that are nearing completion. These steps allow OSF St. Mary Medical Center and neighboring OSF Holy Family Medical Center to be the sustainable source for health care in the region.”

Galesburg Cottage Hospital closed and fired multiple staff members on Jan. 8. Cottage Hospital was served a termination notice from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid in late December. The notice comes after multiple health and safety violations at the hospital. Cottage Clinics subsequently filed for bankruptcy.

