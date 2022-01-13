Patchy fog and partly sunny before snow returns Friday

(Quad Cities, IA/Ill.) -- A First Alert Day is in effect for moderate to heavy snow from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. It still appears the heaviest snow will set up to our west however travel will become difficult by the evening commute. Before we get there we have to deal with patchy fog in spots today leading to highs in the low 30s while areas south of the fog will be in the 40s again with some sunshine. Clouds will build in tonight and snow will arrive around midday in most locations. While winds will pick up, this won’t be as powdery of a snow as our last one, so blowing snow won’t be an issue. Will hold off on amounts for now, as models are shifting quite a bit still and 25 miles could mean the difference from a dusting to as much as 6″. Stay tuned for more updates!

TODAY: Patchy fog/partly sunny. High: 46º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 25º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Snow arrives around midday. High: 31º.

