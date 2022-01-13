Advertisement

President Biden continues push for federal voting reform with visit to Capitol Hill

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) continues to position herself against a filibuster rule change that could impact voting reform.
By David Ade
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Voting laws in Arizona could change if Democrats are successful in breaking down a long-standing political tradition.

A federal election law reform package aims to create nationwide voting standards while overruling recently passed state laws that Democrats say make it harder for people to vote.

The package would also cut money in politics and make partisan congressional redistricting harder.

In Georgia, President Joe Biden made it clear he wants voting law reform to pass even if Republicans in the Senate don’t support it.

President Joe Biden visited Capitol Hill on Thursday to urge Democrats to back changes to federal voting laws, even if it means changing the Senate’s filibuster rules which give the minority party power to delay and block debate on legislation.

As a senator, President Biden adamantly defended preserving the rule, but this week he made it clear he believes passing changes to federal voting laws is more important.

In Atlanta, Biden said, “If that bare minimum is blocked we have no option but to change the Senate rules including getting rid of the filibuster for this.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden thought hard about calling for the rule change. She said it’s not just Georgia’s election laws that brought the president to this point. Jean-Pierre said 19 states have enacted 34 different laws she said make it harder to vote or undermine elections.

Jean-Pierre said, “What we’re seeing today reminds many, many Americans of some of the darkest points in our nation’s history when it comes to voting rights and the access to the ballot box.”

Senate Republicans continue to vocalize their opposition to a filibuster rule change, which could strip them of power to halt federal election reform. Congressman Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) said even if Senate Republicans can’t block the legislation, the party still could challenge it in court.

Ferguson said, “We are we are not going to sit idly by. We are going to continue to fight to make sure that this doesn’t happen. And I don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion.”

All 50 Senate Democrats would need to support changing Senate filibuster rules to clear a path for a party line vote on election reform. Thursday, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) expressed her opposition to a rule change.

During a Senate floor speech, Sinema said, “The debate over the Senate 60 vote threshold shines a light on our broader challenges. There’s no need for me to restate my long-standing support for the 60 vote threshold to pass legislation. There’s no need for me to restate its role, protecting our country from wild reversals and federal policy.”

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
Moline-Coal Valley School District releases statement in response to a circulating after school ‘Satan Club’ flyer
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
Child struck by police cruiser in Iowa dies
Friday First Alert Day
First Alert Day in effect from noon Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday due to snow
The boy’s mother, 38-year-old Jannie Perry, has been charged with first-degree murder and other...
Illinois boy found dead in Gary had partially frozen organs
The City of Bettendorf announced the development of the Dowtown Bettendorf Organization on...
Bettendorf police search for person who shot and killed neighborhood dog

Latest News

Senate Majority Whip addresses accusation that Jan. 6 was the result of the election being...
Senate Majority Whip addresses accusation that Jan. 6 was the result of stolen election
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley gets a standing ovation after taking the oath of office on the...
State Auditor pushes stronger punishments in Iowa for embezzlement, as bills begin being prefilled
Dave Muhlbauer
Iowa democrat Muhlbauer drops out of US Senate race
Illinois Sen. Neil Anderson on Wednesday announced he is running for the newly-created senate...
Illinois Sen. Neil Anderson announces reelection bid in newly drawn district
Miller-Meeks currently represents Iowa’s 2nd District.
Rep. Miller-Meeks running for reelection in Iowa’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District