Rock Island County Health Department offers special pediatric COVID-19 clinic Saturday; Friday pediatric clinics open to walk-ins

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is offering a special clinic Saturday for children ages 5-17.

The health department also said Friday vaccine clinics will be available with no appointments needed at the department’s offices.

The health department said the special Pfizer clinic Saturday will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for children ages 5-17 for all doses, including boosters for children 12 and older who received their second dose at least five months ago.

Children who recently tested positive for COVID-19 should be vaccinated 10 days after the onset of symptoms, the health department said.

“We are trying to make vaccination as easy as possible for everyone,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Cases are soaring throughout our community, including in our schools. Every school-age child is eligible to be vaccinated. Please take advantage of these opportunities so we all can get back to normal and end the pandemic.”

Starting Jan. 14, no appointments will be needed for children ages 5-11 at the pediatric Pfizer clinic, the health department said. the hours for Friday clinics are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

The department said they expect after-school hours to be popular, so families should expect a line. Social distancing and masking will be enforced.

Families that previously made appointments for the Friday pediatric clinic should come at their sign-up times, the health department said.

“We all want our children to be able to stay in school. Vaccinated children do not need to quarantine after an exposure, unless they are symptomatic,” Hill said. “Vaccinating children will keep them learning in classrooms where they thrive best.”

This move to no appointments needed for children makes all Rock Island County Health Department COVID-19 clinics available on a walk-in basis, the health department said. The department offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesdays and the Pfizer vaccine on Fridays. Hours for all clinics are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

The health department says other providers are offering COVID-19 vaccines also. Find your shot at vaccines.gov.

