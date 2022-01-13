Sheriff: Skeletal remains found in Andalusia confirmed to be a woman

ANDALUSIA, Ill. (KWQC) - An examination of skeletal remains found in Andalusia last month concluded that they were of a woman, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

On Dec. 22, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit investigated possible human remains that were located along the bank of the Mississippi River in the 16200 block of 78th Avenue in West Andalusia.

On Jan. 5, the remains were examined at the Illinois State Museum, Research and Collection Center in Springfield, according to the sheriff’s office.

The examination concluded the remains were of a woman between the ages of 25 and 45, approximately 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-6, with ancestry characteristics of Caucasian/African-American, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding missing individuals that may match this description to call 309-558-3827.

