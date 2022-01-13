Advertisement

Snow emergencies declared in the QCA communities ahead of snow

WAVE Country road crews are preparing for snow.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Several communities across the Quad Cities area are issuing snow emergencies ahead of the anticipated winter weather Friday into Saturday.

TV6 will keep an updated list of cities that have declared snow emergencies throughout the weekend. If your city has declared a snow emergency, you can send information to news@kwqc.com.

You can find all closings here.

IOWA

Blue Grass

The mayor of Blue Grass has declared a winter weather emergency from 3 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The city’s Public Safety Building, 606 W. Mayne St., will be open to the public.

The city asks that vehicles not be parked on city streets to allow emergency vehicles and snowplows to have full access.

Columbus Junction:

The City of Columbus Junction announced on Facebook it will be under a snow emergency starting Friday at 2 p.m. until Sunday at 2 p.m.

There is no parking on posted snow emergency routes during these times, the city said. Anyone parked on a posted snow emergency route will be ticketed and/or towed.

The city said if you park on a city street you need to find off-street parking so Public Works can get the roads cleaned.

The weather forecast may change, right now the National Weather Service is projecting 3-6″ of snow., the city said. All weather-related updates will be posted on its Facebook page.

West Liberty:

The City of West Liberty announced a snow emergency to go into effect Friday at 6 p.m. until Sunday at 12 p.m. in a press release.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

