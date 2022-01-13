Advertisement

Vehicle crashes into Davenport business Thursday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a business Thursday.

It happened at Four Seasons clothing store in the 2200 block of East Kimberly Road.

Details are limited, but police said there were two people inside the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

TV6 will update this story on-air and online when more information is available.

