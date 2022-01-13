Vehicle crashes into Davenport business Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a business Thursday.

It happened at Four Seasons clothing store in the 2200 block of East Kimberly Road.

Details are limited, but police said there were two people inside the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

