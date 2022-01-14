Advertisement

Athletic Brewing Co. Resolution Round Up

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Athletic Brewing Co. Resolution Roundup is a wellness workshop and fundraiser supporting the Sara Barto Family. The day starts with a 10 am yoga warm-up led by Kaitlin Arvanis, followed by a 2-mile fun run along the waterfront. At the conclusion of the run, starting at 11:15, Athletic Brewing Co. will have a non-alcoholic beer tasting along with guest speakers Phil Young of Fleet Feet and Mike Harlan on the topics of goal setting, nutrition and performance.

There will be small bites food provided by Healthy Harvest and challenges with prizes provided by sponsors :: Athletic Brewing Co., Raccoon Motel, Fleet Feet and One Tree Hot Yoga.

Location: Raccoon Motel // 315 E 2nd St, Davenport, IA 52801

When: Sunday, January 16 at 10:00 a.m. CST // Ages 21 & over // Doors open on Wed at 9:00 a.m.

