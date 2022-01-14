Advertisement

Bettendorf wins a battle of ranked teams at Assumption

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bulldogs used a flurry of takedowns to take down the Assumption Knights in a battle between two top 10 teams.

Bettendorf scored major decisions and falls in many of the early bouts to take a lead that they would not give up. Assumption would get closer after some wins in the middle weight classes, but the Bulldogs Bradley Hill scored a first round pin to seal the victory for Bettendorf.

