Celebrate Betty with Wags and Wiggles QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wags and Wiggles QC will be attending an event at Crawford Brew Works on Monday, January 17th from 5-8:00. This event-”Celebrate Betty With Us” will have a $1 of all pints and sales of homemade pet treats donated to Kings Harvest Animal Shelter in remembrance of Betty White. Wags and Wiggles QC will have our jewelry and other items available to purchase.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.