Firefighters respond to fire at Moline apartment building

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at an apartment building early Friday.

Around 5:38 a.m., Moline firefighters responded to a fire at Spring Valley Apartments, 1150 41st St.

The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes. All residents were able to get out of the building.

No one was at home in the apartment where the fire started. The fire had been called in by a neighbor who was alerted by smoke detectors.

While the affected apartment had extensive smoke and fire damage, no damage was found in the neighboring apartments.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

