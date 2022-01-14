Advertisement

How to diagnose and treat inner ear infections in children

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dr. Niral Tilala with Genesis Health System explains the signs and symptoms of inner ear infections in children. He says sometimes they can be treated with antibiotics, but in many cases, doctors will treat the pain and let the infection resolve on its own. In cases of chronic or frequent ear infections, it is best to see a specialist.

