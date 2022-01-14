Illinois reports 207,203 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

SPRINGFIELD (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 207,203 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 738 deaths since Jan. 7.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,589,640 and 29,099 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 7,320 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 1,148 were in the intensive care unit and 657 were on ventilators.

IDPH said updated data analysis shows almost 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are unvaccinated.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 10.6%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 15.6%.

According to IDPH, 19,893,424 vaccines have been administered across the state. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 51,070 doses.

Since Jan. 7, 2022, 357,487 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, almost 74% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 65% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 42% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.